Cancer

HS-1002 boosts T-cell function, synergizes with PD-1 blockade in cancer models

T-cell activity is often suppressed by the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, contributing to the limited efficacy of many immunotherapeutic strategies. Treatment with peptides derived from human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT) has been shown to effectively promote the expansion and activation of effector T cells, thereby enhancing antitumor immunity.