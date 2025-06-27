BioWorld - Friday, June 27, 2025
Cancer

Blossomhill Therapeutics patents ALK tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitors

June 27, 2025
Blossomhill Therapeutics Inc. has synthesized new indazole-based macrocyclic compounds acting as ALK tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
