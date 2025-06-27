BioWorld - Friday, June 27, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Genep discovers new Nav1.6 blockers

June 27, 2025
Genep Inc. has prepared and tested Imidazole compounds acting as sodium channel protein type 8 subunit α (SCN8A; Nav1.6) blockers reported to be useful for the treatment of epilepsy.
