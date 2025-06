Neurology/psychiatric

Muscarinic M4 receptor positive allosteric modulators reported in Acadia Pharmaceuticals patent

Muscarinic M4 receptor positive allosteric modulators are detailed in an Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. patent. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, pain, schizophrenia, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, psychosis and drug abuse and dependence.