BioWorld - Friday, June 27, 2025
Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb patent details new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

June 27, 2025
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. has identified new GTPase KRAS (G12C mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
