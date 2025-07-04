BioWorld - Friday, July 4, 2025
MHRA tackles risk classification for digital mental health tech

July 3, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulator Agency dropped a guidance for digital mental health technologies that clarifies several key points, such as when the DMHT qualifies as software as a medical device.
