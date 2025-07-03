BioWorld - Thursday, July 3, 2025
Lunit, Microsoft to codevelop cloud-based clinical AI solutions

July 3, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Lunit Inc. reported a new collaboration with Microsoft Corp. July 2 to jointly develop medical AI programs accessible on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.
