BioWorld - Thursday, July 3, 2025
Lunit, Microsoft to codevelop cloud-based clinical AI solutions
July 3, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Lunit Inc. reported a new collaboration with Microsoft Corp. July 2 to jointly develop medical AI programs accessible on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.
