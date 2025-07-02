BioWorld - Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Torrent Pharma to buy JB Pharma from KKR in $3B M&A deal

July 1, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd. will buy J. B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (JB Pharma) from private equity firm KKR & Co. Inc. at an equity valuation of ₹256.89 billion (US$3 billion), which will then merge into one entity under Torrent Pharma.
