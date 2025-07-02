BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Henlius licenses Hanchorbio’s phase II checkpoint inhibitor HCB-101
July 1, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Taiwan’s Hanchorbio Inc. is out-licensing its breakthrough checkpoint inhibitor, HCB-101, to Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. in a deal worth more than $200 million.
