Henlius licenses Hanchorbio’s phase II checkpoint inhibitor HCB-101

July 1, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Taiwan’s Hanchorbio Inc. is out-licensing its breakthrough checkpoint inhibitor, HCB-101, to Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. in a deal worth more than $200 million.
