BioWorld - Wednesday, July 2, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
Hong Kong to set up CMPR as medical products authority by 2026
Hong Kong to set up CMPR as medical products authority by 2026
July 1, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Hong Kong’s Department of Health (DH) announced plans to establish a new medical products regulatory agency called the Hong Kong Centre for Medical Products Regulation (CMPR) by the end of 2026.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Regulatory
Asia-Pacific
China