Hong Kong to set up CMPR as medical products authority by 2026

July 1, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Hong Kong’s Department of Health (DH) announced plans to establish a new medical products regulatory agency called the Hong Kong Centre for Medical Products Regulation (CMPR) by the end of 2026.
