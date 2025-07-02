BioWorld - Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Beckley Atai deal to go forth on positive phase IIb depression data

July 1, 2025
By Nuala Moran
The joining of psychedelic specialists Beckley Psytech Ltd. and Atai Life Sciences can now go ahead after the pair announced positive top-line results from the phase IIb study of BPL-003, an intranasal formulation of 5-MeO-DMT benzoate.
