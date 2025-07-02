BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 2, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Beckley Atai deal to go forth on positive phase IIb depression data
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Beckley Atai deal to go forth on positive phase IIb depression data
July 1, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
The joining of psychedelic specialists Beckley Psytech Ltd. and Atai Life Sciences can now go ahead after the pair announced positive top-line results from the phase IIb study of BPL-003, an intranasal formulation of 5-MeO-DMT benzoate.
BioWorld
Clinical
Neurology/psychiatric
Small molecule
Europe