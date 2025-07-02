BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
ACIP questions remain unanswered
ACIP questions remain unanswered
July 1, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
While the first meeting of the U.S. CDC’s newly minted Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) is now recent history, questions about the makeup of the committee and its future direction remain unanswered.
