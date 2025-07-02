BioWorld - Wednesday, July 2, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

ACIP questions remain unanswered

July 1, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
While the first meeting of the U.S. CDC’s newly minted Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) is now recent history, questions about the makeup of the committee and its future direction remain unanswered.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Regulatory Infection Vaccine U.S. Policy