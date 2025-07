FDA approves Dizal’s sunvozertinib for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

Four days ahead of its July 7 PDUFA date, the U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to Dizal (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s sunvozertinib (DZD-9008), branded as Zegfrovy, for treating adults with locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer with epidermal growth factor receptor exon 20 insertion mutations following platinum-based chemotherapy.