Index insights

FDA nods and deals fail to lift cancer stocks Verastem, Nextcure, Iovance

After falling 4.74% in the first quarter (Q1), the BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI) staged a strong recovery in Q2, ending the period up 12.78%. The broader markets followed a similar trajectory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounding from a 4.41% loss at the end of April to close Q2 with a 3.64% gain. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index also improved, trimming its earlier 5.37% decline to finish June down just 1.92%.