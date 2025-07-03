BioWorld - Thursday, July 3, 2025
New US working group to step up FCA enforcement

July 3, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
The U.S. Health and Human Services and the Justice Departments are bringing more resources to their crack down on False Claims Act (FCA) violations involving drugs, medical devices and Medicare fraud.
