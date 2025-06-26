BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, June 26, 2025
See today's BioWorld
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Polyactiva raises $25M series C to advance U.S. clinical programs
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Polyactiva raises $25M series C to advance U.S. clinical programs
June 25, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Ophthalmology company Polyactiva Pty Ltd closed a AU$40 million (US$25 million) series C round to advance late-stage clinical trials in the U.S. of its lead candidate, PA-5108.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Financings
Ophthalmic
Series C