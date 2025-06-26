BioWorld - Thursday, June 26, 2025
Polyactiva raises $25M series C to advance U.S. clinical programs

June 25, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Ophthalmology company Polyactiva Pty Ltd closed a AU$40 million (US$25 million) series C round to advance late-stage clinical trials in the U.S. of its lead candidate, PA-5108.
