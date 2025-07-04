Cardiovascular

At CRVBC 2025: Aging is circulating in your blood

All kinds of substances circulate through the bloodstream. Some are beneficial, like oxygen or nutrients, and others less so, like waste products, toxins, pathogens and certain trafficking cells. Among these harmful substances are deleterious factors associated with aging, which can prematurely damage different tissues. The big question is what are those factors that mediate such effects, and what can be done to prevent them. The 11th Cardiac Regeneration and Vascular Biology Conference, held on the Island of San Servolo, Venice, from June 30 to July 2, 2025, included presentations, oral sessions and posters addressing the impact of aging on the cardiovascular system.