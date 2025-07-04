BioWorld - Friday, July 4, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Brightpath’s BP-2202 designated orphan drug for multiple myeloma

July 4, 2025
No Comments
Brightpath Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd.’s iPS cell-derived BCMA CAR-natural killer T cell therapy candidate has been awarded orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Immuno-oncology FDA Orphan drug