BioWorld - Friday, July 4, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Innocare’s ICP-B794 gains IND clearance in China

July 4, 2025
No Comments
Innocare Pharma Ltd. has obtained IND approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to initiate a clinical trial of the B7-H3 targeted antibody-drug conjugate.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology NMPA