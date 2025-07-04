BioWorld - Friday, July 4, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Insparin, a promising antidiabetic peptide

July 4, 2025
No Comments
Insparin is a protein isolated from human adenovirus Ad36 that induces cellular glucose uptake without impacting safety. A preclinical study of insparin looked at its potential antidiabetic effects compared to those of pioglitazone.
BioWorld Science Conferences American Diabetes Association Endocrine/metabolic