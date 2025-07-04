BioWorld - Friday, July 4, 2025
Cancer

Jiangsu Vcare Pharmatech patents new ER degradation inducers

July 4, 2025
Jiangsu Vcare Pharmatech Co. Ltd. has disclosed proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase-binding moiety covalently linked to estrogen receptor (ER) degradation inducers.
