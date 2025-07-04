BioWorld - Friday, July 4, 2025
Infection

Shanghai Curegene Pharmaceutical discovers new nucleoside prodrugs for viral infections

July 4, 2025
Shanghai Curegene Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described nucleoside prodrugs reported to be useful for the treatment of viral infections.
