BioWorld - Wednesday, July 9, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Med-tech financings June 2025

More than $16B in med-tech funding raised through 1H25

July 8, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
The med-tech sector raised $16.46 billion in the first half of 2025, an 18% increase over the $13.94 billion raised during the same period in 2024.
BioWorld MedTech Financings IPO