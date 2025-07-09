BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 9, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» More than $16B in med-tech funding raised through 1H25
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Med-tech financings June 2025
More than $16B in med-tech funding raised through 1H25
July 8, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
The med-tech sector raised $16.46 billion in the first half of 2025, an 18% increase over the $13.94 billion raised during the same period in 2024.
BioWorld MedTech
Financings
IPO