Iancu: Patent reform undone by multinationals’ apathy over IP rights

July 8, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Patent reform in the U.S. revolves largely around the subject matter eligibility question, but Congress is reluctant to intervene – a predicament addressed recently by Andrei Iancu, formerly the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
