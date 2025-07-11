BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, July 11, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» PTAB hands Exact a loss in Geneoscopy patent dispute
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
PTAB hands Exact a loss in Geneoscopy patent dispute
July 10, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The med tech patent wars opened a new front in the region of screening tests for colorectal cancer, pitting Exact Sciences Corp., of Madison, Wisc., against St. Louis-based Geneoscopy Inc.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Cancer
Oncology
Diagnostics
U.S.
Patents