BioWorld - Friday, July 11, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

PTAB hands Exact a loss in Geneoscopy patent dispute

July 10, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The med tech patent wars opened a new front in the region of screening tests for colorectal cancer, pitting Exact Sciences Corp., of Madison, Wisc., against St. Louis-based Geneoscopy Inc.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Cancer Oncology Diagnostics U.S. Patents