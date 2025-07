FDA green lights Cochlear’s smart cochlear implant

Cochlear Ltd. heard good news from the U.S. FDA, as the agency approved its next-generation cochlear implant, the Nucleus Nexa System, the first smart cochlear implant system. Cochlear expects to launch the new products in the U.S. in the next few months, Brendan Murray, vice president for Cochlear Implant products portfolio and strategy told BioWorld.