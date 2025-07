Plasmacure secures funding for Plasoma wound healing tech

Plasmacure B.V. secured €6 million (US$7 million) in series A funding for its Plasoma cold plasma system to treat complex wounds. The round was led by Venture Medical LLC, a U.S.-based provider of solutions for wound care, which also committed to spend over $10 million to support regulatory approval, reimbursement and U.S. market expansion of the Plasoma technology.