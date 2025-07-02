BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 2, 2025
» Polyactiva raises $25M series C to advance U.S. clinical programs
Polyactiva raises $25M series C to advance U.S. clinical programs
July 1, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Ophthalmology company Polyactiva Pty Ltd closed a AU$40 million (US$25 million) series C round to advance late-stage clinical trials in the U.S. of its lead candidate, PA-5108.
BioWorld Asia
Financings
Ophthalmic
Series C