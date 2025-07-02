BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Global Vaccine Forum 2025
Self-amplifying mRNA technology underscored for next big pandemic
July 1, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Experts in mRNA convened at the Global Vaccine Forum (GVF) 2025 to weigh the present and future of vaccine technology, including emerging innovations in self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) and drug delivery platforms.
BioWorld Asia
Analysis and data insight
Cancer
Infection
Vaccine
Asia-Pacific
Central Drugs Standard Control Organization
WHO