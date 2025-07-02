BioWorld - Wednesday, July 2, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
Global Vaccine Forum 2025

Self-amplifying mRNA technology underscored for next big pandemic

July 1, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Experts in mRNA convened at the Global Vaccine Forum (GVF) 2025 to weigh the present and future of vaccine technology, including emerging innovations in self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) and drug delivery platforms.
