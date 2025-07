China’s NMPA accepts Carsgen’s NDA for Claudin18.2-targeted CAR T

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted for review Carsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd.’s NDA for satricabtagene autoleucel (satri-cel, CT-041), an autologous CAR T candidate targeting Claudin18.2 for treating Claudin18.2-positive advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJA) in patients who have failed at least two prior lines of therapy. Just one day earlier, Carsgen announced that it had submitted the satri-cel NDA to the NMPA.