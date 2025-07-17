BioWorld - Thursday, July 17, 2025
Other news to note for July 16, 2025

July 16, 2025
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Biocardia, Cvrx, Guardant, Histosonics, Imperative Care, Innovative Renal Care, Proximie, Vantive.
