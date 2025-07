Caranx Medical gets FDA nod for TAVR software Tavipilot Soft

Caranx Medical SAS secured clearance from the U.S. FDA for Tavipilot Soft, its AI-powered software which provides real-time intraoperative guidance during transcatheter heart valve replacement (TAVR) procedures. The software, which tracks anatomical and instrumental landmarks in real-time to enable precise and accurate heart valve positioning and delivery, will allow a broader number of cardiologists to perform this complex procedure.