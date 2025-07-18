BioWorld - Friday, July 18, 2025
Uromems gets OK for Uroactive stress urinary incontinence trial

July 17, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Uromems SAS received investigational device exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. FDA, and clearance from the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM), to begin a pivotal trial of its Uroactive smart implant.
