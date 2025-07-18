BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, July 18, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Uromems gets OK for Uroactive stress urinary incontinence trial
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Uromems gets OK for Uroactive stress urinary incontinence trial
July 17, 2025
By
Shani Alexander
Uromems SAS received investigational device exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. FDA, and clearance from the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM), to begin a pivotal trial of its Uroactive smart implant.
BioWorld MedTech
Clinical
Regulatory
Urology
Europe
U.S.
FDA