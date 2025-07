Abbott med tech bumps up Q2 results

Abbott Laboratories’ second quarter results echoed Johnson & Johnson’s, with med tech performing the hero’s work with strong growth. Overall, Abbott slightly beat expectations with sales up 6.9% overall compared to 2Q 2024, largely boosted by the med-tech unit’s organic revenue increase of 12.2%, and worldwide sales for the quarter of $11.1 billion. Diabetes provided a particularly bright spot with 19.5% year-over-year growth for continuous glucose monitoring devices.