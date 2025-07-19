BioWorld - Saturday, July 19, 2025
Other news to note for July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Acer Medical, Deepqure, Foxo Technologies, Fujitsu, Inspira Technologies, Mentice.
