LAVR-289 protects against lethal adenoviral infection in the preclinical setting

Human adenoviruses (HAdVs) are nonenveloped viruses with linear double-stranded DNA. Though often self-limiting, they can cause severe disease in immunocompromised individuals. The compact genome of HAdV results in few viable drug targets, complicating efforts to develop new treatments. Consequently, antiviral options remain limited, with most candidates being nucleoside or nucleotide analogues.