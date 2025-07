Cardiovascular

Solid Biosciences cleared to begin phase I studies of SGT-501 in US and Canada

Solid Biosciences Inc. has announced approvals of its IND application and CTA by the U.S. FDA and Health Canada, respectively, for SGT-501, a novel gene therapy approach for the treatment of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), a highly malignant, arrhythmogenic channelopathy caused by mutations in the RYR2 and CASQ2 genes.