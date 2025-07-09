BioWorld - Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Sensorium Therapeutics to advance lead anxiety program into clinic

July 9, 2025
Sensorium Therapeutics Inc. has reported that the U.S. FDA has cleared the IND application for SNTX-2643 (SENS-01), its lead anxiety program. First-in-human dosing begins in Q3 2025.
