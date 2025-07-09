BioWorld - Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Multiomics study identifies 18 potential MS targets, opening paths to drug discovery and repurposing

July 9, 2025
No Comments
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an immune-mediated inflammatory disease characterized by demyelination and degeneration in the central nervous system.
BioWorld Science Omics Neurology/psychiatric