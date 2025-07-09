BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Multiomics study identifies 18 potential MS targets, opening paths to drug discovery and repurposing
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Neurology/psychiatric
Multiomics study identifies 18 potential MS targets, opening paths to drug discovery and repurposing
July 9, 2025
No Comments
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an immune-mediated inflammatory disease characterized by demyelination and degeneration in the central nervous system.
BioWorld Science
Omics
Neurology/psychiatric