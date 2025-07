Dermatologic

FDA clears Eluciderm’s IND to begin clinical trial of ELU-42

Eluciderm Inc. has received clearance from the U.S. FDA for its IND to conduct a phase I/IIa open-label study evaluating the safety and efficacy of ELU-42, a topical spray-on solution for open wound healing, in patients with diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).