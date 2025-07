Neurology/psychiatric

[68Ga]STZL-730 is promising approach for imaging of neuroinflammation

Neuroinflammation is a common hallmark in several neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, among others, where TREM2 (triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2) is a crucial member involved in this biological process and is mainly expressed in microglial cells, being thus an attractive target for diagnostic imaging.