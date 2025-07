Endocrine/metabolic

MWN-105 ameliorates MASH symptoms in the preclinical setting

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is a progressive liver disease that has limited available therapies. Shanghai Minwei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has developed and presented data for MWN-105, a GLP-1/GIP/FGF21 triple agonist aimed at controlling metabolic dysfunction and fibrosis during MASH.