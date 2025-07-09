BioWorld - Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Lilly and Evotec patent new ROCK2 inhibitors

July 9, 2025
Eli Lilly & Co. and Evotec International GmbH have disclosed Rho-associated protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, fibrosis, and inflammatory and neurological disorders.
