Neurology/psychiatric

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals divulges new orexin OX2 receptor agonists

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has synthesized aryl sulfone and sulfanone derivatives acting as orexin OX2 receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of eating disorders, fatigue, Kleine-Levin syndrome, narcolepsy, obesity, pain, and psychiatric and inflammatory disorders, among others.