BioWorld - Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Infection

Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis describes new PfSUB1 inhibitors for malaria

July 9, 2025
Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis has identified subtilisin-like protease 1 (PfSUB1) (Plasmodium falciparum) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of malaria.
