Neurology/psychiatric

New EPHX2 inhibitors disclosed in Roche patent

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have divulged bifunctional epoxide hydrolase 2 (EPHX2; sEH) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of pain, diabetic retinopathy and neurodegeneration. An exemplified compound (Ex 23 pg 78, claim 18) inhibited human sEH activity (IC50=0.5 nM) using Rapidfire mass spectrometry (RFMS) assays (WO 2025125135).