Endocrine/metabolic

Guangdong Zhongsheng Ruichuang Pharmaceutical discovers new GLP-1R agonists

Guangdong Zhongsheng Ruichuang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, obesity, atherosclerosis, nonalcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH), hyperglycemia, cerebral infarction, hypertension and Parkinson’s disease.