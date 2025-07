Abbvie gains rights to IGI’s trispecific ISB-2001 in $1.9B+ deal

Nearly six years after Ichnos Sciences Inc. launched operations, a subsidiary of the now-named Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) Inc. has signed with Abbvie Inc. a global licensing partnership for trispecific antibody ISB-2001 worth $1.925 billion plus royalties. ISB-2001, which targets BCMA, CD38 and CD3, is in a phase I trial for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and has orphan drug and fast track status in the U.S