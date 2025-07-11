BioWorld - Friday, July 11, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

US FDA finally taking the wraps off CRLs

July 10, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
It’s been more than seven years in coming, but the U.S. FDA is at last making public at least some of the complete response letters (CRLs) it’s sent to drug and biologic sponsors to notify them of deficiencies in their approval applications.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. FDA Policy