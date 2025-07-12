BioWorld - Saturday, July 12, 2025
Capricor gets CRL for cell therapy BLA in rare disease

July 11, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. received a complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. FDA on the BLA for deramiocel to treat cardiomyopathy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients. The company’s CEO said the letter was unexpected.
