BioWorld - Saturday, July 12, 2025
Capricor gets CRL for cell therapy BLA in rare disease
July 11, 2025
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. received a complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. FDA on the BLA for deramiocel to treat cardiomyopathy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients. The company’s CEO said the letter was unexpected.
